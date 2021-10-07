Rochester officer arrested for DWI placed on leave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department put an officer on administrative duty Wednesday after he was arrested and charged with DWI. According to the RPD, Officer Steven Kovacic was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Kovacic was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving to the left of pavement markings, and stopping, standing, or parking outside of business or residence districts.
The RPD said he was placed on administrative duty pending the results of an investigation.
