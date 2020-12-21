Rochester doctors host COVID-19 vaccine conversation for Latinx community

Monroe County
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Latinx medical professionals from Rochester Regional Health will be hosting a seminar on Monday evening to discuss coronavirus and the vaccine. It will be streamed via Zoom.

Their goal is to educate the area’s Spanish speaking population on the latest developments. The seminar starts at 6 p.m. via zoom conference.

The conference will feature Dr. Liz Munoz from Unity Family Medicine, Dr. Manuel Matos, Chief Medical Officer at Unity Hospital, and PA Mayra Rodriguez of Clinton Family Medical.

