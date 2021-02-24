Rochester City Council calls on RPD to ban tear gas in protest response as Prude decision handed down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council called on the Rochester Police Department Tuesday to change the way it responds to protests, in an attempt to improve police/community relations.

City Council sent its plan to the department in a letter moments before New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the Rochester police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not face charges.

The City Council’s plan includes three requests:

Ban the use of chemical agents, such as tear gas, and flashbangs on protesters Establish clear “Rules of Engagement” for all peaceful protests that will act as a memorandum of understanding between RPD and the community at-large. Establish a RPD “Posturing Protocol” for crowd control scenarios

City Council asked RPD to clearly define its “rules of engagement,” or the circumstances under which a gathering or protest would be considered an “unlawful assembly,” and what specifically it would take for measures such as “rubber bullets” to be deployed.

City Council also requested a more considered “posturing protocol,” saying:

Ultimately, we believe that RPD does not deescalate situations when they stand outside in riot gear in order to protect a building. For example, we prefer to see the public safety building protected from inside rather than outside. This protocol can make the decision to come outside clear and transparent.

City Council requested the department make these changes immediately. A community gathering is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester, where Prude’s encounter with police took place.

Read City Council’s full letter to the Rochester Police Department:

City Councilmember Jose Peo, who did not sign the letter, sent out a separate statement saying: