Rochester car stolen with baby inside

Monroe County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen with a baby inside Wednesday.

According to investigators, the 6-month-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle on Fernwood Park around 2 p.m. when it was stolen. They say keys were in the vehicle and it was running when it was taken.

Police found the vehicle on Bedford Street with the child inside, unharmed, a short time later. The suspect had fled the scene.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19