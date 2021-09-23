Rochester car stolen with baby inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen with a baby inside Wednesday.
According to investigators, the 6-month-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle on Fernwood Park around 2 p.m. when it was stolen. They say keys were in the vehicle and it was running when it was taken.
Police found the vehicle on Bedford Street with the child inside, unharmed, a short time later. The suspect had fled the scene.
More from NEWS10
- New downtown Troy live performance venue to join city movement reviving the Riverwalk
- Queensbury students call for better handling of racism, sexism at high school
- Kids’ Arts Festival returns to Schenectady this Saturday
- Trump lawyer who planned election overthrow to speak at conference despite objections
- Race, gender major factors in COVID job recovery in Massachusetts