Residents rally to save trees along the Erie Canal

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Several residents along the Erie Canal are upset because New York wants to tear down trees in certain areas along the canal. A rally took place Sunday at Great Embankment Park in Monroe County to protest the plan.

The trees were supposed to be cut a few years ago, but that plan was halted. The Canal Corporation didn’t possess a full environmental review prepared. But a review released in March put the plans back in motion.

New Yorkers like Lori Vail say they’re affected. “I am madly in love with the Erie Canal, I spend time on it every single day,” she said. “When I found out they were talking about clear-cutting some parts of the canal, that deeply impacted me.”

Advocate Ginny Maier, Ginny Maier, co-founder of Stop The Canal Clear-Cut, says the trees help fight global warming, provide shade, a barrier of privacy to residents and so much more. So why does the state want to cut them down?

“Primary concern they have is safety, and the major concern is they want to be able to see the entire embankment,” Maier says. “They’re also operating on a theory that trees weaken the embankment slopes and make the embankment fail.”

Maier says the corporation was in the middle of cutting down trees in Brockport and Spencerport a few years back, and would have made it further had they not been halted. “We stopped them because they had not completed their environmental review process before they got to Brighton,” Maier said.

Town residents and officials from Pittsford, Perinton, and Brighton won a lawsuit challenging the project for this reason. That review is now complete. The public can submit comments and feedback before September 5.

While it’s what residents were asking for a few years back, that doesn’t mean their fight is over. The end goal of saving these trees remains. The Canal Corporation did not respond in time to our sister station’s request for comment, but a statement from 2018 says: