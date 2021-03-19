Police: Garbage truck driver ‘watching a video’ during fatal crash

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A garbage truck driver has been arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after a fatal crash near Rochester.

Investigators say Jerry Moore, 39, was driving a garbage truck while watching a video on his cell phone when he rear-ended a car driven by Paul Laudico on February 3. The car was pushed out into the intersection, where it was hit by a pickup truck. A red truck also appeared to be involved.

Laudico was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore and the pickup truck driver were not injured.

Gates police say Moore had his cell phone propped up in a cupholder playing a video at the time of the crash. He has been charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide and released on an appearance ticket.

Moore is due back in court on March 30.