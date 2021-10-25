ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a vehicle found in the Genesee River Monday morning was stolen from Greece and the Greece Police Department is now handling the investigation.

Crews were called to the Genesee River before 9 a.m. after a passerby called 911 upon seeing the vehicle in the water near Upper Falls Boulevard Bridge.

Over the course of the next hour, a water rescue team took a boat to the vehicle to see if anyone was inside. Upon further investigation, no person was found inside the vehicle, and the water rescue team returned to shore.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Rochester police officials identified the vehicle as one that was stolen from Greece.

Car in the Genesee River. This is near the upper Falls Boulevard bridge @News_8 pic.twitter.com/h1o8wR3Ogv — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 25, 2021

Members of the fire department are breaking the glass to look inside the vehicle. Still no visible sign if anyone is inside the vehicle pic.twitter.com/stgIx7JbDj — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 25, 2021

Firefighters from the water rescue team in the water. The river can be a dangerous place on a good day, the heavy rain is making this even more difficult and dangerous. https://t.co/HpX0AVGqyp — ROC Fire Fighters (@IAFF1071) October 25, 2021

