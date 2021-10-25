Police: Car found in Genesee River was stolen from Greece, no person found inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a vehicle found in the Genesee River Monday morning was stolen from Greece and the Greece Police Department is now handling the investigation.

Crews were called to the Genesee River before 9 a.m. after a passerby called 911 upon seeing the vehicle in the water near Upper Falls Boulevard Bridge.

Over the course of the next hour, a water rescue team took a boat to the vehicle to see if anyone was inside. Upon further investigation, no person was found inside the vehicle, and the water rescue team returned to shore.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Rochester police officials identified the vehicle as one that was stolen from Greece.

