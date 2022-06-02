ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Troopers from the Ellenville barracks have arrested three teenagers for allegedly using airsoft guns to shoot at people. Police said about 15 people were shot and injured at a campground following their investigation.

According to a report, at about 7 p.m., troopers were called to the Rondout Valley Campground. Police said no one was seriously injured, and all three teens were taken into custody.

Charged:

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor).

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor).

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor).

All three teenagers were released on appearance tickets to the Ulster Family Court. They were turned over to their parents.