Nursing home couple in New York murder-suicide identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have identified an elderly couple who died after a murder-suicide at an area nursing home this weekend.
According to Rochester police, 83-year-old Albert Greer was visiting his life partner, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin, at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home Saturday morning.
Police say Dubin had been a resident at the facility for a couple of weeks, and her health was deteriorating. Authorities say during Greer’s Saturday morning visit, he shot Dubin and then turned the gun on himself.
Officials say staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, as both Greer and Dubin were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no other residents or staff at the nursing home were in danger.
More from NEWS10
- Nurse shortage in New York: What two local healthcare organizations had to say
- Report slams police for not finding dead vet at Massachusetts VA campus
- Disney+ ‘Hawkeye’ trailer features Christmas hijinks, gives off ‘Die Hard’ vibes
- Prosecutors: Facebook chat ties Vermont man to infant
- Vermont Climate Council to host series of in-person meetings this month