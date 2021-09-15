ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man says his biological father is a local doctor accused of inseminating a patient with his own sperm.
Real estate broker CJ Lore says Dr. Morris Wortman is his father. Lore said he learned “earth-shattering” information through an Ancestry.com DNA test a few years ago.
“This is very difficult news, to find out the person you thought your father was really isn’t your father,” said Lore, “My father, that I thought was my father, really isn’t. And Dr. Wortman is my biological father. That’s what hurt me the most.”
A recent lawsuit accuses Wortman of inseminating a patient with his own sperm instead of donor sperm. The lawsuit was filed by a Geneseo woman who alleges she discovered several half-siblings through DNA tests.
“There can’t be a way for a kid to be created by a stranger and never know their medical history,” Lore explained, “or who their potential siblings might be, or where they might be, so they don’t end up having an issue.”
More from NEWS10
- New Yorker claims upstate doctor accused of insemination with own sperm is his father
- Time running out for towns to deny marijuana dispensaries
- Antique furniture, WWII weapons, and more up for auction in Schenectady
- McBreak in: Ballston Spa man reportedly breaks into McDonald’s location
- Sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography