New Yorker claims upstate doctor accused of insemination with own sperm is his father

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man says his biological father is a local doctor accused of inseminating a patient with his own sperm.

Real estate broker CJ Lore says Dr. Morris Wortman is his father. Lore said he learned “earth-shattering” information through an Ancestry.com DNA test a few years ago.

“This is very difficult news, to find out the person you thought your father was really isn’t your father,” said Lore, “My father, that I thought was my father, really isn’t. And Dr. Wortman is my biological father. That’s what hurt me the most.”

A recent lawsuit accuses Wortman of inseminating a patient with his own sperm instead of donor sperm. The lawsuit was filed by a Geneseo woman who alleges she discovered several half-siblings through DNA tests.

“There can’t be a way for a kid to be created by a stranger and never know their medical history,” Lore explained, “or who their potential siblings might be, or where they might be, so they don’t end up having an issue.”