New Yorker charged in Capitol riots to stay in custody until trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man charged in connection to the Capitol riots on January 6 will remain in custody until trial.

Dominic Pezzola was arrested in January. He’s accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pezzola is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and restricted buildings or grounds. If convicted, Pezzola faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Pezzola’s attorney previously lobbied for pre-trial release, but Wednesday a judge signed a detention order that holds Pezzola until the trial date—which has not been set.