Neighbor helps 3 escape Rochester house fire

Monroe County

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people escaped from the second floor of a home after a fire broke out on Friday. The three people who were inside the home escaped onto a small second-floor porch roof before the fire department’s arrival, and then they were helped to the ground by a neighbor.

The Rochester Fire Department responded around 3:39 a.m. to the home. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the stairway going to the second floor.

“The fire was extinguished by Engine 5 and additional RFD fire companies but the fire caused significant damage to the 1st and 2nd floors,” fire officials said in a statement. “The three residents were evaluated by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital  be checked out, EMS also transported one Firefighter for a minor burn to their leg.”

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing and any other needs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report