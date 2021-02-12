Neighbor helps 3 escape Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people escaped from the second floor of a home after a fire broke out on Friday. The three people who were inside the home escaped onto a small second-floor porch roof before the fire department’s arrival, and then they were helped to the ground by a neighbor.

The Rochester Fire Department responded around 3:39 a.m. to the home. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the stairway going to the second floor.

“The fire was extinguished by Engine 5 and additional RFD fire companies but the fire caused significant damage to the 1st and 2nd floors,” fire officials said in a statement. “The three residents were evaluated by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital be checked out, EMS also transported one Firefighter for a minor burn to their leg.”

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing and any other needs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.