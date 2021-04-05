Narcan and overdose training over Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every Saturday and Sunday, the non profit, Recovery All Ways, goes into the Rochester community to help those struggling with addiction.
This Easter holiday was no different. Inside the tent set up on Hollenbeck Street in Rochester, volunteers offered everything from clothing and food, to Narcan—the medication designed to reverse opioid overdoses
“Our goal is to flood the streets with Narcan because we’re worth saving,” President of Recovery All Ways Stephanie Forrester said.
All this, amid some positive news, opioid overdoses are down in Monroe County. Last month, there were 57 overdoses, 12 were fatal. One year ago in March, there were 80 overdoses and 17 of them fatal.
