Monroe County stops scheduling vaccine appointments, cites lack of supply

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to limited supply, Monroe County is no longer scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the time being.

A joint statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Monday:

“The Monroe County Department of Public Health is expecting an allocation of approximately 1500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, which is enough to fulfill previously scheduled appointments of essential workers. These vaccinations will take place at our clinics at the County Fleet Center and the Rochester Riverside Convention Center through Wednesday. Any worker who has an existing appointment at the Monroe County Fleet Center for later this week will be contacted by MCDPH with updated information about their appointment. At this time, we are not in a position to offer additional appointments until more vaccine becomes available.

Per New York State’s directive, MCDPH will continue to prioritize essential workers, and will make additional appointments as soon as supply allows us to do so.

Our goal has been to ensure Monroe County’s capacity to administer the vaccine outpaces the available supply. We’ve reached that point this week, and hope that additional supply becomes available as manufacturing and distribution increase.