Man pleads guilty to setting off explosives in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who used explosives to threaten a Rochester neighborhood, leaving behind notes that read “call the cops they won’t catch me,” reportedly pleaded guilty on Monday.

Prosecutors say James Pane, 50, set off a number of explosive devices between January 20 and February 2 in Rochester’s Falleson Road neighborhood. One such explosion on January 23 broke a window and left a softball-sized hole and burn marks in the siding of a house.

Pane mailed 10 letters to 10 different houses in the neighborhood between February 24 and March 9. Each letter read:

“I don’t mean to bother you people in this neighborhood. But the little (expletive) crack head at 288 Falleson owes me a lot of money for drugs. He is a liar and a thief. He burned down his father’s cottage in the 1000 island for the insurance money, which he was supposed to pay me off with. He didn’t. I will keep throwing bombs off in his yard until he pays. call the cops they won’t catch me.”

On March 2, police searched the garbage at Pane’s Harding Road home and found a list of addresses from the Falleson Road neighborhood. Nine of the 10 addresses on the list received the threatening letters, and the 10th was the site of the explosions.

Pane was arrested on April 8. He told investigators that he believed the target of the explosive threats had been spreading false rumors about him. He said he sent the letters to that person’s neighbors hoping the neighbors would confront the targeted individual.

Pane pleaded guilty to threatening by mail to injure or intimidate and unlawfully damage and destroy property by means of an explosive. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24.