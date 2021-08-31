Lightning strike sets New York home on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house in flames near Penrose Street in the Charlotte neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

On-scene fire marshals discovered fire damage to the top of the home’s roof. Upon further investigation, the RFD confirmed the house was struck by lightning around an approximately one square foot area on the roof.

At the time of the fire, there were five people inside of the home but no one was injured. According to RFD, there was damage to the second floor of the house. Fire officials say the occupants of the home were lucky to walk away from the incident unscathed.

“We did have some smoldering stuff in the attic. It took us a bit to get it out,” RFD Chief Mike Dobberton said. “Minor electric problems from the lightning strike as well. But it looks like the family will be able to stay in the house.”