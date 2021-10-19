Kirk Ashton, former Hilton principal charged with sex abuse released on bail

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton was released from jail Tuesday after making bail.

Kirk Ashton walks out of MC jail pic.twitter.com/O1yrtJ9Kd2 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 19, 2021

He has multiple sexual abuse charges involving children, spanning his 17 years at Hilton.

At least 26 victims have come forward against Ashton. His bail had been lowered multiple times since his arrest, most recently to $100,000, of which Ashton posted Monday.

Ashton resigned in September, after pleading not guilty to 25 charges in April.

As part of the separation agreement between Ashton and the district, he will be paid 5 months salary along with the amount of his accrued vacation and sick time.

In an email sent to families Monday, Hilton Central School District Superintendent Casey Kosiorek said:

“I have been informed that former Northwood Principal, Kirk Ashton, was released from jail today. The district will have additional security present outside Northwood tomorrow. In addition, I will be there, along with other administrators from District Office. We will also have several additional counseling staff available for students and staff throughout the day.”

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, Ashton is due to be released on bail Tuesday afternoon. Officials say he will be set up with electronic home monitoring. A statement from Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in part:

“In anticipation of his release, the Greece Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are aware of the situation and will be monitoring closely. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is prepared to bring this case to trial as soon as possible.”

