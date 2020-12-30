Greece police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after woman found dead in home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a home on West Parkway on Tuesday.

Large police presence in Greece on West Parkway. Been told we will have a briefing in 45 min @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FUgrdZtyoq — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 29, 2020

Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said officers got a call around 8:44 a.m. from a concerned mother — who had not heard from her daughter in two days — to check on the welfare of her daughter.

“Upon arrival, they were met with the family member, spoke to then and upon entering the house found the female deceased on the floor of the kitchen.”

Forsythe said the woman was about 36 years old.

The circumstances surrounding the body indicate the death to be suspicious as opposed to an unattended death, where someone dies of natural causes. “There’s blood around the body, it’s an obvious death, its an investigation that’s suspicious, outside of the normal unattended deaths that we may have responded to,” Forsythe said.

“There’s indication around the scene that leads us to believe its more than a natural death.” Forsythe said technical work still needs to be done and search warrants are still to be written as it’s early on in the investigation.

Ashley Tatum showed up to the street Tuesday afternoon. She said she was concerned about her friend of 25 years who she said lives in the house police have been in and out of all day. Police haven’t confirmed any information for her yet regarding the identity of the person who died.

“I’m not sure what’s going on, all I know is that they keep going in and out of her house and we would like to know what’s going on. I’m hoping to hear that she’s perfectly fine,” Tatum said.

The investigation is ongoing and officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Neighbor Tina Weigert said it’s still scary.

“There’s been some trouble around here, nothing that bad, but like break-ins and stuff but it makes you wonder. You gotta make sure your doors are locked, you gotta make sure you’re safe, because you don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s scary. That’s scary what happened to her,” Weigert said.

On Tuesday evening, Greece police said they would not have another update until Wednesday morning.

Full press conference:

