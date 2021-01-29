Funeral services for fallen National Guard soldiers killed in Mendon helicopter crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral services are scheduled for three fallen National Guard soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Mendon last week.

According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road, killing 54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester.

Calling hours for Skoda will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Episcopal Church 1 North Market St Johnstown, with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. A private family-only service will be held following the calling hours. Both will be live streamed here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service for Koch limited to family and close friends, but a memorial will be scheduled in the near future once restrictions are lifted. Donations can be made here.

A funeral mass for Prial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Stephen’s Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance in the church is by invitation only. The funeral will also be livestreamed here.

Audio from the funeral Mass will be broadcast outside the church for those who cannot be admitted inside but wish to be present. Those gathered outside are asked to socially distance, wear masks, and watch the Mass on muted personal devices.

A memorial of three flags at half staff representing the three solder — spearheaded by Mendon resident Ed O’Brien — stands at the site of the crash off West Bloomfield Road.