Ex-Rochester police Chief to be deposed in public session on Daniel Prude case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will participate in a public deposition regarding the Rochester Police Department’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death.

Singletary’s deposition is part of an ongoing independent investigation, initiated by Rochester City Council, and is scheduled to take place no later than February 15. Referenced in a stipulation and proposed order of dismissal (full document below), in part:

“Respondent’s testimony will be taken at an open public meeting of the Rochester City Council Prude Independent Investigation Committee presided over by Councilmembers Malik Evans and Michael Patterson (the “Committee Meeting”) on a date to be mutually agreed upon by the parties, but in all events no later than February 15.”

Singletary was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in September after details of Prude’s March death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public. Previous reports indicated Singletary was not cooperating with investigations into Prude’s death. Singletary has since filed a notice of claim against the City of Rochester.

Stipulation and proposed order of dismissal