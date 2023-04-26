ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Park Service added the site of the Douglass family home—currently the location of School Number 12—to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom on Tuesday. Historians estimate that the Douglasses helped roughly 400 fugitive slaves while living in Rochester.

In 1852, Frederick and Anna Murray-Douglass moved into a home at 999 South Avenue. It was at the top of a hill on the outskirts of town, an ideal stop along the Underground Railroad for those looking to escape slavery.

“What sacred land this is and how many people’s lives were forever changed on this land,” said Erica Mock, the Executive Director of Douglass Family Initiatives. “It is time. These two great figures, Frederick Douglass and Anna Douglass, were a pivotal part of the Underground Railroad.”

In 1872, the Douglass home was burned, forcing the family to move. In 2018, School Number 12 was rededicated as the Anna Murray-Douglass Academy.

“Frederick was out giving speeches so much and Anna was here by herself,” added Mock, who also serves as spokesperson for the Douglass descendants. “I really consider her more of the co-conductor on this location of the Underground Railroad.”

The Rochester City School Distrcit Superintendent, Dr. Carmine Peluso, called it an honor. “This historic designation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Anna Murray-Douglass and the school’s community to the pursuit of freedom and equality,” Peluso said. “As educators, we are inspired by the legacy of Anna Murray-Douglass and the important role that education played in the fight for justice.”

The listings in the Network include over 700 sites, facilities, and programs that provide a look into the experiences of freedom seekers who escaped slavery and those who assisted them.