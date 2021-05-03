Dog reunited with owner 8 years after it went missing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If ever a dog lived up to its name, it’s Phoenix. Eight years ago, he was reported stolen in Rochester and 8 hours after he was found, he was reunited with his family.

“Whether you’re missing your dog for a few hours, or a few years, having this protection is key,” says Chris Fitzgerald, Director of Animal Services for the City of Rochester.

Phoenix’s journey home wouldn’t have been possible without a microchip — a small implant that’s placed in a pet’s skin — that contains contact information should the pet get lost. Rochester Animal Services used the technology in March, after Phoenix was found sleeping in a city resident’s garage. Turns out, Phoenix was reported stolen in October 2013.