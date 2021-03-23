Daniel’s Day: Prude protest shuts down East Ave. Wegmans on 1 year anniversary of police encounter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, March 23 marks one year since Daniel Prude’s encounter with the Rochester Police Department which ultimately led to his death a week later.

Activists are calling Tuesday “Daniel’s Day,” and are encouraging others in Rochester to call out of work, school, and demand justice for Prude.

“We join the Prude family in calling for a day of action and remembrance on the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s murder by the RPD. Call out of work, walk out of class, and join us in the streets to demand justice for Daniel Prude!” a Facebook post from the organizers Free the People ROC reads.

A rally began around 8 a.m. at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester. A celebration of life is planned for 5 p.m. at 72 Child Street. From Parcel 5, demonstrators marched to the RTS station and blocked the bus path around 9:20 a.m., offering to give free rides to people who needed a commute.

About a half hour later, demonstrators marched from the bus station to the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street where they again shut down traffic.

About 15 minutes later the group left the intersection and headed further east down East Avenue. Around 10:20 a.m. demonstrators reached the intersection of Culver Road and East Avenue where they again shut down traffic.

Marching further east from there, the demonstrators reached the East Avenue Wegmans just before 11 a.m. and blocked off the entry. Doors to the store were closed and customers inside were kept in the building temporarily, but were let out shortly thereafter.

Photo gallery

Protesters outside the East Avenue Wegmans eat pizza and listen to music on March 23, 2021 — the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with Rochester police. (News 8 WROC photo/Atyia Collins).

Activists block off the the entry to Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The demonstration Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with police which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Atyia Collins))

Activists set up tables outside Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The demonstration Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with police which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Activists block off the the entry to Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The demonstration Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with police which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Activists shut down traffic at Culver Road and East Avenue on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The demonstration Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with police which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Activists shut down traffic at Alexander Street and East Avenue on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The demonstration Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with police which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Activists block off the RTS station in downtown Rochester on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The demonstration Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s encounter with police which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Activists gather at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester to mark the one year anniversary of when Daniel Prude encountered Rochester police, which led to his death one week later. (News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

Protesters told our crew at the scene they would be at Wegmans “for as long as it takes.” Activists set up tables and did chalk art outside the store.

Shortly after 12 p.m. a spokesperson from Wegmans released the following statement:

“Our East Ave. store is currently closed due to protest activity taking place outside of the store. At this time, no customers remain in the store, and the doors will remain closed. Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers.“

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday the group of protesters were still outside the East Avenue Wegmans — eating pizza and listening to music — as the store remained closed as of 3:30 p.m.

“We want to make sure that when we’re disrupting traffic, when we’re advocating and raising our voices, we’re not singing to the choir,” said Ashley Gantt, Free the People ROC organizer. “When we do it in our communities were singing to the choir because we are the people being brutalized — our people know — it’s these folks in these communities that don’t know.”

Demonstrators say they are calling for the firing of the officers involved in Prude’s death, defunding the Rochester Police Department, and new responses to mental health crises.

Live updates

The group is eating pizza and listening to music. Leaders say they picked Wegman's because uniformed RPD officers are used as security in stores, and in order to disrupt commerce. Everyone in the store has been cleared out. pic.twitter.com/S4qlDZK0mV — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) March 23, 2021

On the 1 year anniversary of Daniel Prude's death, protesters are here at East Ave Wegmans still calling for justice in a celebration of life day. @News_8 #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/jVFgl04AjE — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) March 23, 2021

Chalk messages have been left outside the entrance to Wegmans @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/xugTOhCk8W — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Grocery store customers are inside, appears they’re not being let out right now. pic.twitter.com/DH5gfSv70X — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 23, 2021

They are setting up tables outside of Wegmans they plan on being here for a while @News_8 #toc pic.twitter.com/ocI7AAQU3l — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

The protesters have made it to the east of Wegmans. Wegmans has chosen to lock the store protesters are still gathering outside doors @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/UoZT4mYbbL — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

The group is less than half a mile from Wegmans on East Avenue. Their possible intended destination for this leg of the March. Been told they plan to March all day @News_8 pic.twitter.com/or12dGK4ol — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Protesters have made it to the corner of Culver and East Avenue shutting down the intersection. RPD has traffic rerouted in this area. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Km6Vq6K1lK — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Playing some Public Enemy and doing some stretches before they continue on down East Avenue. Stickers are also being placed of Daniel Prude on ever cross walk down East Ave @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/fjesN7ZyZX — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Overheard from protesters next stop might be Wegmans on East Avenue @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/37Qn7tGdHC — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

We are on the move again heading down East towards Goodman just passing the Rochester Museum and science Center now not sure of the next stop @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/XsSHMcUJmF — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

They made it to the corner of East and Alexander and are shutting down the intersection #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/d3JYQGcEFT — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Protestors are leaving RTS. Apologize for the language. They are headed to East Ave @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/FjoVSRyajR — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Happening outside the RTS transit center. The building is still closed to traffic @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/Qjc8JtQdyB — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Protesters have shut down RTS offering free rides to people who need to get to work @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yJ0BUajkSS — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

Happening Now..Marking the one year anniversary on a snowy cold morning that Daniel Prude was restrained by Rochester Police. He would die 7 days later. Protests asking for change and to reopen the investigation. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/BbyKNm2ySm — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 23, 2021

RALLY: Right now on Parcel 5. Calling for justice for Daniel Prude. ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/CnwJhYTrw7 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 23, 2021

“We need to fight back…it’s going to take all of us. We as the community are tired. The community as well- stop killing each other…” https://t.co/YsS5igNUa8 pic.twitter.com/4HxUfjpTpg — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 23, 2021

A celebration of life is planned for 5 p.m. at 72 Child Street Tuesday.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March, but news of the incident just came to light on Sept. 2, 2020. Police worn body camera footage of the incident showed officers restraining a handcuffed Prude, who was naked with a spit hood over his head, before he ultimately went unconscious.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of the encounter with police, which could explain his erratic behavior.

The Rochester police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not face charges after a grand jury elected not to indict. The minutes of the grand jury testimony will be released with redactions after a judge approved the attorney general’s request to do so.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, who was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren shortly after details of Prude’s death became public, testified in a nine-hour deposition in February which was part of an independent investigation initiated by Rochester City Council continues to see if there was indeed a cover-up.

That investigation looked into City Hall, the Rochester Police Department and City Council itself and concluded that key city officials knowingly suppressed information regarding Prude’s death from the public.

In an 84-page report into the City of Rochester’s handling of the Daniel Prude case, the special investigator hired by Rochester City Council said key city officials knowingly suppressed information.

The report said the ultimate decision to not disclose the death of Prude to the public was that of Mayor Warren. However he went on to say the responsibility for the delay wasn’t just hers.

Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements, in a major leadership shake-up for the city’s police department.

Protests sparked following the news of Prude’s death in the city of Rochester throughout the month of September. Some demonstrations saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.