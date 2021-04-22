‘Cariol’s Law’ namesake reacts to Chauvin verdict

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — For the past six months, Buffalo Police Officers have had a “duty to intervene” if they see a fellow officer using undue force against a civilian.

“It’s a law here in Buffalo and it needs to be nationwide,” said Cariol Holloman-Horne. “It needs to have the registry which was not adopted in Buffalo, because the registry needs to be nationwide so an officer cannot go from Buffalo to Rochester and get a job as a police officer if they’ve shown bad behavior here.”

It was 2006 when Cariol Holloman-Horne tried to stop her partner from using excessive force on a suspect. She ended up losing her job as a Buffalo Police officer, but after a years-long legal battle, is now eligible to receive her full pension.

She believes the other officers in Minnesota didn’t try to stop Chauvin over the course of nine minutes because they were afraid to cross the thin blue line. “Now that we have the law—’Cariol’s Law,’ duty to intervene—then they should be taught that they have the duty to intervene,” said Holloman-Horne.

Reverend Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP says videos are now capturing things that used to be hard to prove, but he believes this guilty verdict will catch the attention of even those who mistrust the police and court system the most.

“This is a starting point. It no way is the end. We still have a justice that needs to be served on the other remaining individuals who took part in the George Floyd tragedy,” said Rev. Blue. “There was nothing more to say. That video spoke volumes.”

Two of the candidates who are running for Erie County Sheriff shared their opinions on the verdict Wednesday.

Brian Gould, who is currently an assistant chief with the Cheektowaga Police Department said: “In this nation and community, we have a great deal of work ahead to heal wounds both old and new, and together I believe we can build trust based on accountability and a commitment to our highest ideals.”

Kim Beaty, also a candidate for Sheriff, released this statement regarding the verdict:

“As a former police officer, a mother, and a sister to black men, that video was hard to watch. Justice for people of color has been a long time coming and I hope this verdict delivers the accountability we need to begin healing,” said Beaty.