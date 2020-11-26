Car flips after crash at Rochester intersection

Monroe County
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that happened early Thursday morning in downtown Rochester.

According to RPD, officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue where one vehicle ran a red light that caused it to collide with another – causing the striking vehicle to roll on its side.

Officials said the occupants of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals, but as a precautionary measure and no injuries were reported.

The streets were blocked off for a couple of hours as police and crews cleared the area.

