Car flips after crash at Rochester intersection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that happened early Thursday morning in downtown Rochester.

According to RPD, officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue where one vehicle ran a red light that caused it to collide with another – causing the striking vehicle to roll on its side.

Officials said the occupants of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals, but as a precautionary measure and no injuries were reported.

Streets are shut down off Main St. between Clinton & East Ave due to a crash that caused a car to flipped over in #Rochester. An Eyewitness said one person was taken away by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/QjL8RtvTd8 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 26, 2020

The streets were blocked off for a couple of hours as police and crews cleared the area.