Buffalo woman facing gun charge after 90-year-old grandmother found dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 90-year-old Buffalo woman over the weekend. Her 40-year-old granddaughter, who was found at the scene, has been arraigned on a gun charge.

Jamien L. Harris of Buffalo is charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Buffalo police responded to the home on Highgate Avenue on Sunday morning for a reported domestic incident.

Officers found Harris and the deceased 90-year-old woman in the living room. When officers later executed a search warrant, they allegedly found two loaded handguns inside.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest and her death was ruled as a homicide. Her name has not been released.

Harris is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, December 8 at 9:30 a.m. She is being held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination. If convicted of the gun charge, she faces up to four years in prison.