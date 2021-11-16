Buffalo fire truck plows into school bus at emergency scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus was knocked over by a fire truck at the intersection of North Ogden and East Lovejoy Streets in Buffalo on Tuesday morning. At the time, the fire truck was responding to a fire on Goethe Street.

The bus driver and an aide were trapped in the crash. Neither was injured, but both had to be extricated.

Crews began responding to the fire on Goethe shortly after 7 a.m. There, a fire began on the second floor and went up to the attic of a 2.5-story house.

Damage to the home is estimated at $225,000. It’s not clear what caused the fire. As a result of the emergency response, authorities closed Goethe from Ludington to E. Lovejoy, and E. Lovejoy from Schiller to Goethe.