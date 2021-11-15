Amber Alert issued for teen abducted in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Amber Alert was issued Monday evening after police say a Rochester teenager was taken off the street by four or five men wearing masks.

According to the alert, James Fernandez Reyes, 14, was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police believe he may have been taken by four to five Black men wearing masks, in a gold midsized SUV with New York State license plates.

James S. Fernandez Reyes

Investigators say Reyes was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. He is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as being around 5’3″ and 120 pounds.

Police say he was taken “under circumstances that lead police to believe that [he is] in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

The SUV was last seen heading north on Myrtle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Rochester police at (585) 428-1107.