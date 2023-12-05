ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received an update on the disappearance of Matthew Grant, an RIT student who went missing in November. Law enforcement and his family are still searching two weeks later.

On Monday, deputies said that they received surveillance footage from the evening of November 20, when Grant went missing. The footage came from a gas station near exit 40 on Interstate 90 outside of Syracuse.

Deputies said that Grant was alone and wasn’t in danger. They also added that he appeared to be wearing the same clothing he was last seen in. The vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with the Michigan license plate ESR8141, was last tracked to Exit 36 by I-81. They said that his E-Zpass was last recorded taking the Watertown-Binghamton exit on the Thruway.

Grant’s vehicle with Michigan plates, last scanned by his E-Zpass crossing the Watertown-Binghamton exit (Photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Matthew Grant’s father, Mark Grant, told NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester that he plans to continue searching around Syracuse for as long as it takes. “I don’t know how I can go home again until I know where he’s at and what has happened. So, I don’t know what my actual plan is right now, other than I plan on hanging around the Syracuse area for a while until we can figure this out,” he said. “I’m as broken as a person can be, but I refuse to quit.”

Over the last few weeks, the search took Grant’s family across New York from Ithaca into the Oneida area, the Adirondacks, and most recently, Lake Placid. Grant said his son loves the outdoors and hiking, but that this is unlike him.

“It’s very uncharacteristic of him to do this. Knowing as soon as we understood something was up, that we were on our way. He would know that,” Grant said. “I don’t give up, and so I’m just using that strength that I’ve developed and tried to instill in my kids to understand that nothing is over until it’s over. We’ve got work to do.”

Back home in Onaway, Michigan, Grant’s father says much of the town shares in the family’s concern and has offered their support to find him. “We’re frustrated. We’re concerned. It’s definitely taken us by surprise. We’re a big family. We’re a close family. So, we’re holding it together the best we can,” said Ryon Grant, a cousin.

Loved ones have offered a reward for Grant’s return. Authorities said that he was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for Rochester Institute of Technology, where Grant is a student, said that they are working with police and Grant’s family, and they hope he returns home safely.

If you have information about Matthew Grant, his whereabouts, or his disappearance, call 911.