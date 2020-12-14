Addressing your COVID-19 preparedness plan if someone in your family tests positive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is encouraging people to put a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan in place. Daisy Algarin, the Director for the City of Rochester Neighborhood Service Centers, discussed the importance of a plan and those key areas Monday.

“The Mayor is asking families to be prepared,” said Algarin. The City is providing a document that families can use to address the key areas of focus when it comes to COVID-19, specifically what to do if someone in the family is diagnosed with the coronavirus. There are four key areas to think through including prevention, quarantine/isolation, support persons, and financial resources. “Basically it’s getting real-time information in front of you so that you can respond to, God-forbid, a COVID situation.”

Algarin suggested having a designated place for the plan to be located. In her home, it’s the refrigerator. For her, the advice comes from the heart. “I just lost my Stepmother, not to COVID, but a medical matter, and I’m thankful that my father, who is 88-years-old, put in place a plan a long time ago and he knew exactly what to do. And even with a plan he was frustrated because you’re emotional, you’re going through all kinds of emotions, and you can’t think straight.”

Encouraging people to have COVID-19 Preparedness Plan is a collaborative effort comprised of the City, the County, various local health, and other non-profit organizations. “The Neighborhood Service Center will be reaching out to our residents in the community,” Algarin explained. “We will have hard copy plans available in our offices. We’re also working with the County of Monroe to get distribution out for locations. We also have it electronic and we also have it in other languages so if someone clicks at the bottom of the screen on the electronic version it will translate, particularly in this community, into Spanish and other relevant languages. We’re looking at the Houses of Worship. We’re looking at child care centers, The Public Market – a place where a lot of people go to on Saturdays and now on Sundays. RTS will be one of our other locations. So we’re looking at various outlets to make sure that we are being comprehensive about our approach to get this plan out.”

To learn more about the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and to see the document, visit CityofRochester.gov.