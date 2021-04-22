3 injured, including child, in tractor-trailer crash on Empire Boulevard

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people, including a child, were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Empire Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to Irondequoit police, the SUV was heading westbound on Empire Boulevard when it crossed the center line and hit the rear wheels of the truck, which was heading the opposite way. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer is being treated for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV suffered a broken leg, and officials say she could have other internal injuries. A child in the back seat of the SUV had minor injuries, officials say.

“As you can see by the amount of damage done to the vehicle, it’s a very, very difficult scene for our officers,” Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird said. “Three people were injured today and one of them was a child. Anytime anything like that happens, any of the first responders are obviously concerned about that and concerned about the passengers.”

Empire Boulevard was closed from Winton to Plank Roads, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say any charges have yet to be determined.

The tractor-trailer involved appears to have been a Wegmans truck. Wegmans officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

