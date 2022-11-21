ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A boy is dead and another hospitalized after they were shot Monday evening walking in their own neighborhood, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers said that they responded to the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street at around 7 p.m. for several ShotSpotter activations.

Once on scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy dead from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Shortly after police arrived, a second call came in for a shooting victim on Prospect Street. There, police said they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one severe gunshot wound to the upper body. With the help of a citizen, officers said they performed critical care to an arterial wound.

He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center via ambulance. As of approximately 9:30 p.m., he is in serious but stable condition.

Initial investigation revealed that the two had been walking down the street when at least one suspect opened fire. Police said the motive is unknown at this time.

Both boys lived in the neighborhood. The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov

