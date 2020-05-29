Video Updates from Officials

Mohawk Valley region cancels Phase Two reopening plans

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Regional and county leaders in Upstate New York appear to be uncertain about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s revised reopening regulations.

Late Thursday night, the Mohawk Valley region postponed its Phase Two reopening plans that were set for Friday.

In Utica, the Oneida County Executive said they’re confused about the Governor’s revised guidelines, which now call for a review of pandemic performance before regions can reopen. However, they may not enforce the regulations if some businesses choose to defy the orders.

