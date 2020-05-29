UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Regional and county leaders in Upstate New York appear to be uncertain about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s revised reopening regulations.
Late Thursday night, the Mohawk Valley region postponed its Phase Two reopening plans that were set for Friday.
In Utica, the Oneida County Executive said they’re confused about the Governor’s revised guidelines, which now call for a review of pandemic performance before regions can reopen. However, they may not enforce the regulations if some businesses choose to defy the orders.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Mohawk Valley region cancels Phase Two reopening plans
- During pandemic, some struggle to pay rent
- Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic
- Illinois boy designs kids’ hospital gown, draws inspiration from sister’s surgeries
- Local law enforcement react to police-involved death of George Floyd