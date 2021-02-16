Missing teen, man suspected of taking her found in PA

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pennsylvania State Police say a teen who was missing from North Tonawanda was located Tuesday morning.

The 17-year-old girl, who we are not naming at this time, was abducted near 908 Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda, according to police in the city. They say it happened on Monday night around 7 p.m.

Shortly after they started investigating this, police say “it became evident that [the girl] did get into a car owned by Michael Mesko, whom she had a full stay away order of protection against.”

Police believed the girl may have been in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Officials suspected that Mesko may have taken the girl out of state, and the next morning, both were found in Pennsylvania.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., FBI agents were notified that the suspect vehicle was seen at a rest stop off of Route 80 in Harrisville. State police then quickly located both Mesko and the teen.

Mesko was taken into custody, and both he and the teen were taken to a local hospital for observation. Medically, it’s not clear what kind of condition either person is in.

North Tonawanda police say state charges against Mesko are pending as the investigation continues.