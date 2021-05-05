Missing college student’s body found in Brooklyn after monthslong search

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — The body of a Nepalese college student who’d been missing from his New Jersey campus for months has been found, Morris County prosecutors said.

Ajay Sah, 22, was reported missing from the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey on January 22. He was a junior and a resident assistant at the school and had last been seen on campus, but it was confirmed he traveled by NJ Transit train to Penn Station in Manhattan in the early morning hours of January 20.

He was seen traveling alone and carrying a backpack. Investigators lacked additional evidence, Acting County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. Sah’s backpack was eventually discovered by a citizen in the Jersey Shore town of Sea Bright, over 50 miles from campus, and turned over to authorities in late April.

On March 9, an unidentified body was found in the Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn. Unable to confirm identification at first, the NYPD contacted officials in Morris County on April 25. After detectives conferred, the body was deemed to be Sah’s by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner through the use of X-ray analysis.