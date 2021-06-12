Missing boyfriend in gruesome Irondequoit death caught in West Virginia, charged with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, a suspect in a Rochester-area murder investigation, was found in West Virginia and charged with murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Lisa Shuler, officials announced earlier this month.

Larson was sought after by Irondequoit police after Shuler was found dead and in a “dismembered state” outside a Culver Road home in May. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia, Larson called authorities around 3 p.m. Wednesday and self-reported that he was a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

“We are charging Seth Larson with intentional murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse,” said Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird. “I want the public to know that with this announcement we don’t believe there’s any cause for any further public concern.”

Seth Larson’s West Virginia mugshot, released Thursday.

“Seth Larson has been located in Lewis County, West Virginia,” Chief Laird said. “We were notified that Larson called 911 asking to be taken to the hospital yesterday. We believe that Larson knew it was only a matter of time before he was located.”

Chief Laird said the vehicle Larson was driving, a 2011 Nissan Juke, was also recovered and there are arrangements being made with law enforcement agencies in West Virginia to have Larson and the vehicle returned to Monroe County.

Larson was released from Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in West Virginia and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department to await extradition to New York.

Before being brought into custody, Larson had been missing for more than a week, with his last known whereabouts being in Maryland. Lewis County Sheriff’s Department officials say Larson was staying at a hotel in West Virginia recently. The hotel room and vehicle were searched for further evidence.

“With this news we are not announcing that the investigation is closed, but we’ve been able to close some very important gaps in this investigation,” Chief Laird said. “Larson was stopped in Cumberland, Maryland for a vehicle traffic violation about four hours before we were notified on May 25. The Cumberland officer that stopped Larson made this stop without knowing who he was stopping.”

Irondequoit police confirmed previously that human remains, discovered at Durand Lake by a civilian, were identified as Shuler, the victim in a suspicious death investigation last week in Irondequoit. She had not been seen by family in several days, and police were called for a welfare check.

Police said person of interest Larson was in a 10-year relationship with Shuler and that they lived at the Culver Road home together. “We don’t know the cause. It is a homicide, though,” Chief Laird said. “We have not determined a motive yet. We can confirm that there was no third person that lived in the home.”

Jerel Goff has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high. They both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002. “She was just a great person,” Goff said. “Always having a smile on her face, always a good person. And I started reading the details of the case, and I haven’t been able to sleep—have not been able to sleep since. It’s really tough.”