Missing 78-year-old Clinton County woman found dead

REDFORD, N.Y. (WFFF) — The body of a 78-year-old Redford woman who went missing last week and sparked a search was ultimately located Friday by New York State Police.

Rita Wilson, who suffered from dementia, was last seen leaving her Elm Street home on foot early Tuesday morning. The search for her whereabouts included a State Police bloodhound and an aerial drone, state conservation workers, and local volunteers.

Police have not yet disclosed where Wilson’s body was found or a cause of death. But police said this week they were focusing their efforts in an area about a mile north of Redford.