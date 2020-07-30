Mislabeled packages of seeds being sent from foreign countries: What to do if you get one in the mail

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just two days after putting residents in New York on alert for unsolicited, mislabeled packages of seeds from foreign countries, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have received a high volume of inquiries and reports.
Due to the influx in reports, residents are asked to mail the sealed package of seeds, the original packaging, their contact information, and any additional relevant details directly to the USDA at the address below:
Office of the State Plant Health Director of New York c/o Christopher Zaloga
United States Department of Agriculture
500 New Karner Road
Albany, NY 12205
Those who received seeds should not call 911 to report receiving the seeds.
The USDA is investigating the situation.
Seeds imported into the United States must meet rigorous standards to ensure quality and prevent invasive species, insects, and diseases. The USDA says you should not plant or handle the seeds.
If you buy seeds online, the USDA recommends purchasing from a reputable, known source.
For further information or questions, email the USDA at erich.l.glasgow@usda.gov.
