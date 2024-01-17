ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $300,000 penalty has been issued to a Nassau County midwife by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). According to the NYSDOH, roughly $1,500 school-aged kids throughout the state were affected by the scheme, causing their immunization records to be voided.

According to the NYSDOH, Jeannette Breen, a licensed midwife who ran Baldwin Midwifery in Nassau County, was found to violate the Immunization Registry Law. Children throughout the state were affected by the scheme, with a majority coming from Long Island, and others from as far away as Erie County.

“Misrepresenting or falsifying vaccine records puts lives in jeopardy and undermines the system that exists to protect public health,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Let it be clear, the New York State Department of Health takes this issue seriously and will investigate and use all enforcement tools at its disposal against those who have been found to have committed such violations.”

According to the NYSDOH, the scheme began at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, three months after the June 2019 elimination of non-medical exemptions for required school immunizations. The NYSDOH says Breen gave patients with the “Real Immunity Homeoprophylaxis Program” a series of oral pellets marketed by an out-of-state homeopath as an alternative to vaccination, which is not authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The NYSDOH says Breen administered 12,449 fake immunizations to roughly 1,500 school-aged patients.

“By intentionally falsifying immunization records for students, this licensed health care professional not only endangered the health and safety of our school communities but also undermined public trust,” says State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa. “We are pleased to have worked with our partners in government to bring this wrongdoer to justice. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of health and well-being within our educational institutions.”