Middletown man killed, another seriously injured in boating accident on Cayuga Lake

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a boating accident killed one man and seriously injured another.

Just after 1:50 p.m. Friday, first responders were called to the north end of Cayuga Lake for a report of someone who had fallen off a boat.

Police said Christopher Wade, 50, and Jamar Lindo, 28, both of Middletown, were in Wade’s fishing boat when it struck a railroad bridge and sustained extensive damage.

Wade was ejected from the boat and later pronounced dead at Auburn Community Hospital. Lindo was found on the boat with serious injuries. He was airlifted to University Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

According to police, it is unclear who was operating the boat at the time of the accident or what exact time the accident occurred.

Anyone with information or who may have been on Cayuga Lake at the time is asked to contact police at 315-253-3902. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak