Middletown man killed, another seriously injured in boating accident on Cayuga Lake

CAYUGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a boating accident killed one man and seriously injured another.

Just after 1:50 p.m. Friday, first responders were called to the north end of Cayuga Lake for a report of someone who had fallen off a boat.

Police said Christopher Wade, 50, and Jamar Lindo, 28, both of Middletown, were in Wade’s fishing boat when it struck a railroad bridge and sustained extensive damage.

Wade was ejected from the boat and later pronounced dead at Auburn Community Hospital. Lindo was found on the boat with serious injuries. He was airlifted to University Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

According to police, it is unclear who was operating the boat at the time of the accident or what exact time the accident occurred.

Anyone with information or who may have been on Cayuga Lake at the time is asked to contact police at 315-253-3902. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s website.

LATEST STORIES