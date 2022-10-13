POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sophie’s Choice actress Meryl Streep visits her alma mater Vassar College on October 13 as she receives the AAVC Distinguished Achievement Award. Streep received her BFA from Vassar in 1971 and has been an avid supporter of the college since.

Meryl Streep was announced as an AAVC Distinguished Achievement Award recipient in October 2021. In the article announcing the 2021 AACV award recipients, Kimberly Schaye states, “The AAVC award is presented to an alumna or alumnus who has reached the highest level in their field.” The article also states that while being exceptional in their field, individuals must exemplify the ideals of liberal arts education and have used their position to better the community and serve the wider goals of society. When thinking of Meryl Streep who has earned three academy awards, numerous nominations, and her advocation for the arts, she certainly fits the bill.

Amy Pullman ’71, who chairs the AAVC’s recognition committee that administers the awards—and who is also a classmate of Streep’s recalls, “She was amazing even as a student—people would flock to her productions,” “We would say, ‘Someday she’s going to get an Academy Award,’” she added with a laugh. “She was a very unassuming person then, and that’s how she is now.”

Among Streep are four other Vassar alumni who received the AAVC award. Dr. Patricia James Jordan ’72, P’17 accepted the AAVC Outstanding Service Award. Marie (Dugo) Dilemani ’11 received the Young Alumnae/i Service Award. Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange ’74 received the Spirit of Vassar Award. Professor Emerita of Greek and Roman Studies Rachel Kitzinger received the Outstanding Faculty Award. Vassar College has stated in a Facebook post that they will share a video of the ceremony for the Devil Wears Prada actress the week of October 16.