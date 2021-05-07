Mental health professionals worried there aren’t enough resources for those who need it

(WSYR-TV) — Perhaps one of the upsides to the coronavirus pandemic is the awareness it has brought to mental health. By the same token, though, the need for services continues to grow. Mental health professionals, however, are worried there are not enough resources.

Dr. Tanya Pellettiere is booked for the next nine months, well into the year 2022. That same need is being seen by those who deal with kids in a state of crisis.

Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins with St. Joseph’s Health works for the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP. He says he’s seeing more young people experiencing severe anxiety and depression. And in the last few months, that number only continues to grow as they get more referrals from clinicians.

It starts in elementary school, as soon as third grade. And with the kids now back in school, more cases are coming to light. Which, to Dr. Hopkins, just proves how important school really is for the overall well-being of kids.

Hopkins said, “The big lessons of COVID, I think, is that our school system is the backbone of our society. And one of the most important resources that we’ve developed and we should really make sure to invest in our schools because they keep our young population healthy in ways that go far beyond their academic growth.”

Have an honest conversation with your children about their feelings, validate their experience, and continue to check in. Then contact a primary care physician and ask for an assessment if you’re concerned.

If there’s an emergency, call St. Joseph’s and ask to speak with someone from CPEP.