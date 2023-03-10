SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University introduced the new coach of the men’s basketball program Friday morning. Adrian Autry.

Adrian Autry’s welcome ceremony as the new basketball coach will get underway shortly. There’s a seat reserved for Jim Boeheim. pic.twitter.com/slVgrMk785 — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) March 10, 2023

It was announced Wednesday, March 8 that Adrian Autry would take over for Jim Boeheim. Boeheim was the head coach of the program for 47 years and was involved with SU men’s basketball as a player and then coach for six decades.

Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim mentioned that he has felt great in the past two days. It was great to be retired.

He mentioned that he is not leaving Syracuse and Syracuse University. Boeheim mentioned that he will still be found in his office helping to build on the legacy he has built over the past 47 years.

“I’ll never leave here. I’ll never leave Syracuse. I’ll never leave Syracuse University.” – Jim Boeheim https://t.co/bviMQGvoDK — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) March 10, 2023

Autry and his family currently live in Jamesville, N.Y., a suburb just outside of Syracuse.

Autry had previously coached forwards and recruited for all positions for the Orange.

Syracuse has played in the NCAA Tournament in seven of his 12 campaigns as an assistant, including Final Four trips in 2013 and 2016. In November 2016, Autry was honored as a Syracuse LetterWinner of Distinction and in 2017 he received the prestigious Vic Hanson Award from the Hardwood Club.