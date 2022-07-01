MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues with an airstrike near Odesa killing 21 and injuring several people. Two doctors with ties to Ukraine and Albany are now helping send much needed medical supplies overseas.

Twelve pallets were picked up for shipment from Albany Medical Center’s supply warehouse in Menands Friday morning. They were loaded with surgical gowns and gloves, N95 masks, and containers of sterile water.

The donation was organized by Dr. Vadim Vaisman. He’s the director of vascular anesthesiology at Albany Med. His parents and grandparents lived in Ukraine. He teamed up with Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, who graduated from Albany Medical College in 2000 and now works in Syracuse as the chair of the Dept. of Urology at Upstate Medical Center. Bratslavsky is from Ukraine and started helping with relief efforts shortly after the invasion started.

“This enormous emotional burden just pushed us to action,” he said. “We collected money. We bought supplies. We bought ambulances. We bought medications. And for us, it was only therapeutic to know we’re doing something to help others.”

Other local hospitals, including Ellis Medicine and Saratoga Hospital, have also organized supply donation drives.