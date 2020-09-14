Mayor Warren: Chief Singletary out, city’s communication director, lawyer suspended, review underway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Monday an internal review of the Daniel Prude death investigation, the end of the police chief’s tenure, and the suspension of high-ranking city employees.
The mayor said that Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s last day in the position is Monday. Last week Singletary announced his retirement, along with several other senior members of the Rochester Police Department command staff. Singletary’s last day was supposed to be September 29.
MORE | Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, more RPD command staff retires in wake of Daniel Prude death
The mayor did not immediately indicate who would oversee the police department in the short term, but said during a briefing with City Council last week that she would seek an interim chief to hold the position until June 2021.
Mayor Warren also announced that City of Rochester Communications Director Justin Roj has been suspended without pay. The mayor also announced that Tim Curtin, of City Corporation Counsel, is also suspended without pay. The mayor said Roj and Curtin were suspended for “failure to act, inform, and follow policy and procedures.”
The Office of Public Integrity has been instructed to initiate a thorough investigation to see if any city employees, including Mayor Warren, violated policies over the handling of Prude’s death and civil rights.
Communications Director Roj issued this statement Monday:
“I have directed the deputy mayor to initiative an internal management review of the city handling of the mental hygiene arrest and subsequent death of Daniel Prude,” Mayor Warren said. “Frankly the public should have been informed of Mr. Prude’s death and the circumstances that led to his death in March, and after seeing the video, I should have conducted a formal review.
“This initial look has shown that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department, one that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve,” Mayor Warren said. “I have apologized to the Prude family and this community for the failures that have happened along the way, including my own as mayor. Never again can we allow any man or woman to needlessly die in police custody.”
The mayor also called for a federal review of the Prude case.
“I am requesting the U.S. Attorney’s Office to conduct an investigation into the possible violations of Mr. Prudes civil rights,” Mayor Warren said. “This tragic loss of life has shown that we have systematic failures. We have to acknowledge these failures and put in place these forms that create transparency. We will regroup in a few days when I will answer any questions you have given the documents you will receive today.”
The mayor did not answer questions from media following her announcement Monday.
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.
MORE | WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.
Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.
Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke September 2.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
