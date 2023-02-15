MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mavis Discount Tire is seeking to be removed from the civil lawsuits filed by families of the victims of the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash.

The families claim Mavis contributed to the crash by not completing recommended repairs and putting an inspection sticker on the limo’s windshield without doing a proper inspection. Limousines typically need to pass more strict guidelines set by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

During an appeals court hearing in Albany on Wednesday, the defense argued the inspection did not cause the crash. It is unclear when the court will make a decision.