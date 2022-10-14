ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the November general election nears, News10 is speaking with some of the candidates running for the state legislature and Congress.

Democrat Matt Castelli is trying to unseat current Representative Elise Stefanik in the 21st congressional district. He joined the CIA after September 11 to fight against extremist terrorism.

Castelli acknowledges the economy is top of mind for the people in his district. He believes he is the candidate to get people together to solve the problem of inflation.

“It’s important for moderates to rise up and say we need to come together to solve these very complex problems in our community,” said Castelli. He adds he is willing to call out members of his own party.

“I think the Biden administration was a little too slow to act and to recognize that inflation was a really challenging problem to address,” said Castelli.

The democrat sits down with News10 ABC to discuss the issues facing the 21st congressional district.