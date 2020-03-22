Matilda’s Law: Know the rules to stay safe

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo refers to the strict set of rules for vulnerable populations, like senior citizens or people with underlying respiratory issues, as Matilda’s Law.
I call it Matilda’s Law. My mother’s name is Matilda. Everybody’s mother, father, sister, friend in a vulnerable population—this is about protecting them. What you do highly, highly affects their health and wellbeing.Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo
Matilda’s Law goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday. In response to social media speculation and online misinformation, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted a Matilda’s Law guideline on Facebook to clarify the situation and dispel rumors.
Matilda’s Law is part of New York’s PAUSE initiative to stymy the coronavirus. The major points of Matilda’s law include:
- Stay inside
- Go outside for solo excercise
- Vet visitiors and aides
- Do not visit homes with multiple people
- Wear a mask
- Have everyone around you wear a mask
- Maintain six feet distance from others
- Avoid public transit
