Massive amounts of fire fighting foam released in Fort Drum aviation hangar

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials from Fort Drum have released details regarding an incident that occurred in a storage hangar last night.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, firefighting foam was released in the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, cold storage hangar shortly after midnight on December 17.

A preliminary investigation said that a mechanical malfunction lead to the release. Officials confirmed that no one was injured and the foam did not damage to the aircraft.

The specific foam that was released, Officials said, was an alcohol-based expansion foam, known as Ansul JetX. This foam is typically released in the event of a fire as it is engineered to cool the blaze and coat fuel. It does not contain either perfluorooctane sulfonate or perfluorooctanoic acid.

“This firefighting foam is an integral part of our safety plan in the hangars, and while malfunctions like this are unfortunate, I remain thankful that we have this environmentally safe technology to protect our aviation team here,” Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division Senior Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Senior Commander said in a press release.

“I appreciate the quick reaction by the Soldiers in the hangar, our emergency responders, the environmental team and Department of Public Works experts who immediately contained the foam and implemented the clean-up plan,” MG Beagle added.

Officials said that cleanup in the Hangar is expected to last throughout the weekend. The firefighting system will be repaired and recharged over the following week.