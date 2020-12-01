MANY announces partners for state-wide virtual museum network

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Museum Association of New York (MANY) announced that 98 museums from across New York State have been selected to participate in “Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility” – an IMLS CARES Act grant project designed to help museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This network will allow museums to share their collections and reach audiences who cannot physically visit their museums.
As a result of the new network, 200 staff will be trained to use new hardware and software to develop programs that will engage their communities and reach new audiences.
“We are honored to be awarded IMLS CARES act funding and excited to be able to make an impact on the work of our colleagues and their museums across New York State,” said Erika Sanger, MANY Executive Director. “We are living in an age of transition, experience a radical shift in our ways of learning and communicating. The group selected captures the diversity of our shared history in NY and our nation. The stories embodied in the museums’ collections and the storytelling talents of their interpretive staff are the heart of the project.”
In this two-year project, museums will identify a program to virtually deliver to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities.
Project Participants by NYS Regional Economic Development Region:
Capital Region
- Albany Firefighters Museum
- Crailo State Historic Site
- FASNY Museum of Firefighting
- Hart Cluett Museum
- Historic Cherry Hill
- Irish American Heritage Museum
- Schenectady County Historical Society
- Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site
- Slate Valley Museum
- The Children’s Museum of Saratoga
- The Hyde Collection
- The Olana Partnership
- The Sembrich
- Thomas Cole National Historic Site
- Underground Railroad Education Center
Central NY
- Canal Society of NYS
- Children’s Museum of Oswego
- Colgate University Museums
- Erie Canal Museum
- National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum
- Oneida Community Mansion House
- Onondaga Historical Association
- Seward House Museum
Finger Lakes
- Finger Lakes Museum
- Gates Historical Society
- Genesee Country Village & Museum
- George Eastman Museum
- Holland Purchase Historical Society
- National Women’s Hall of Fame
- Rochester Museum & Science Center
- Seneca Falls Historical Society
- Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion
- Waterloo Library and Historical Society
Long Island
- Eastville Community Historical Society
- Hofstra University Museum of Art
- Long Island Explorium
- Nassau County Museum of Art
- Planting Fields Foundation
- Southampton African American Museum
- Southampton History Museum
- The Cradle of Aviation
- The Whaling Museum & Education Center
Mid-Hudson
- Boscobel House and Gardens
- D & H Canal Historical Society
- Ellenville Public Library & Museum
- Gomez Mill House
- Historical Society of Newburgh Bay
- Hudson River Maritime Museum
- Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum
- Mount Gulian Historic Site
- Museum at Bethel Woods
- Percy Grainger House
- Putnam Art Council
- Westchester Children’s Museum
Mohawk Valley
- Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library
- Fulton County Historical Society
- Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute
- Old Fort Johnson
- Rome Historical Society
- Schoharie County Historical Society
NYC
- Children’s Museum of the Arts
- Dyckman Farmhouse Museum
- El Museo del Barrio
- Godwin-Ternbach Museum, Queens College
- Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning
- King Manor Museum
- Lower East Side Tenement Museum
- Museum at Eldridge Street
- Museum of the City of NY
- New York City Fire Museum
- New York Transit Museum
- Historic Richmond Town
- Staten Island Museum
- The Studio Museum in Harlem
- Voelker Orth Museum
- Wave Hill
North Country
- Akwasasne Cultural Center and Museum
- Fort Ticonderoga
- John Brown Lives!
- North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association
- Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site
Southern Tier
- Arnot Art Museum
- Art Center of the Southern Finger Lakes
- Hanford Mills Museum
- Roberson Museum and Science Center
- Schuyler County Historical Society
- The Bundy Museum of History and Art
- The History Center in Tompkins County
- The Rockwell Museum
Western NY
- Buffalo History Museum
- Buffalo Museum of Science, Tifft Nature Preserve
- Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum
- Chautauqua County Historical Society
- Fenton History Center
- Robert H. Jackson Center
- Salamanca Rail Museum
- The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts
- Western New York Railway Historical Society
